Fentanyl in cocaine: The deadly truth of new drugs cocktail
The US government has warned that a surge in cocaine deaths is being exacerbated by the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.
Correspondent Nick Bryant and cameraman Darren Conway report from Illinois on a worrying new trend in America’s opioid crisis.
26 Nov 2018
