The deadly truth of new drugs cocktail
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fentanyl in cocaine: The deadly truth of new drugs cocktail

The US government has warned that a surge in cocaine deaths is being exacerbated by the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Correspondent Nick Bryant and cameraman Darren Conway report from Illinois on a worrying new trend in America’s opioid crisis.

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: On America's trail of destruction