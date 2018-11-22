Baby dropped to safety after Dallas fire

Media player
Baby dropped to safety after Dallas apartment fire
Six people had to jump from the top floor of their apartment block in Dallas, after a fire broke out.
Fellow residents and bystanders used mattresses to break their falls.
22 Nov 2018
