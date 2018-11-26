A 'virtual safari' in stunning wildlife photos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Virtual safari': Wildlife photos from around the world

A new photography exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, highlights the work of wildlife photographers from around the world.

From more than 26,000 entries submitted, 60 images from 59 countries were picked as winners in this year's Nature’s Best Photography awards.

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: My project to photograph the world's animals