Gordon Parks: 'His camera was a weapon against poverty'
A century ago Gordon Parks was born into poverty and segregation in Kansas. Now his photography is on show in Washington, DC.
Parks, within a decade, went from a self-taught photographer to working for Life Magazine, one of America's most storied publications.
Philip Brookman of the National Gallery of Art explains the images and the man behind them.
Produced and Edited by Bill McKenna
Camera by Felicia Barr
Music by Gene D'Andrea
21 Nov 2018
