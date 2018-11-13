Media player
California wildfires: 'It was like an apocalyptic movie'
Paradise resident Sorrell Bobrink describes how she fled with her child as flames engulfed the Californian town.
At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people are missing as the Camp Fire continues to rage.
Nearly 7,200 structures have been destroyed, and another 15,500 are at risk.
13 Nov 2018
