People's Choice Awards: Stars in tribute to wildfire victims
Celebrities and film stars such as Kim Kardashian and Scarlett Johansson paid tribute to those affected by the wildfires at the People's Choice Awards.
Kardashian herself has been evacuated from her home and led in the tributes to the first responders tackling the blaze at the Los Angeles awards ceremony.
12 Nov 2018
