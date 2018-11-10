Fleeing through flames: 'I am so terrified'
California: Wildfires continue to spread across state

Two major fires, Woolsey Fire in southern California and Camp Fire, to the north, continue to threaten homes and residents in the state.

Nine people are thought to have died, and more than 150,000 have fled affected areas. The fires have spread rapidly due to strong winds.

One of the towns affected is Thousand Oaks, the site of a mass shooting which killed 12 people on Wednesday.

