Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I watched an officer get shot in front of me'
Survivors of the shooting at Thousand Oaks describe the scene where at least 12 people were killed, including a police officer.
It happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California about 40 miles (65km) north-west of Los Angeles.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window