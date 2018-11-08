Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mid-terms 2018: Where does America go from here?
The results of the US mid-term elections provided yet more proof of how divided the country is. The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan asks people in Florida what happens now.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-46133384/mid-terms-2018-where-does-america-go-from-hereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window