Chuck Schumer reacts to Sessions' firing
Chuck Schumer: Timing of Sessions' firing 'suspect'

The US Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, was answering questions about the mid-terms when he was handed a note with news of Donald Trump's decision to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He said he found the timing of the decision "very suspect" and hoped that Republicans would help thwart any potential constitutional crisis.

  • 07 Nov 2018
