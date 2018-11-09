What does it take to impeach a president?
Video

Now that Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives, they could start impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.

But how does the process actually work?

Georgetown law professor Jonathan Turley explains what it takes - and why it's politically risky.

Video by Angélica M Casas

