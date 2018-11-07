'This is a hot White House'
Trump: 'This is a hot White House'

In his press conference on Wednesday, President Trump said it's no secret that administrations make changes after mid-terms but he gave no hint that Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be asked to resign.

He added that it's a White House that people want to work with.

