The return of the woman Republicans love to hate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nancy Pelosi: The return of the woman Republicans love to hate

After the Democrats took back the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is back in the spotlight.

Hated by Republicans, she may well be the next speaker but there are also challenges from within her own party.

  • 07 Nov 2018
Go to next video: What losing the House means for Trump