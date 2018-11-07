Media player
Mid-terms 2018: Gillum - Nothing that we believe in is compromised
Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida's governor race.
But he said he still planned to be on the frontline fighting for a clean environment and better wages for teachers.
And he saluted the passing of a Florida ballot initiative that restores voting rights to ex-prisoners.
