Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mid-term election results: Flashlight voting in Ohio
A power problem has caused voting problems in parts of the state.
You can follow live coverage of the mid-terms results here and see a list of results so far here.
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-46119907/mid-term-election-results-flashlight-voting-in-ohioRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window