Restoring "checks and balances"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nancy Pelosi: 'It's about restoring checks and balances'

Democrat Nancy Pelosi says her party's newly-won control of the House of Representatives will make a difference.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Nov 2018