Cruz beats O'Rourke in Texas Senate race
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, has won re-election, seeing off Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

In his senate victory speech, Cruz praised O'Rourke and said that he would now "represent every Texan".

  • 07 Nov 2018
