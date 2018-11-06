The app helping to get people to vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US mid-terms: The messaging platform getting people to vote

In the run-up to the US mid-term elections, Democratic campaigns across the country are using a mass-texting platform to encourage and inform voters.

Video edited by: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 06 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Hang on, what ARE the US 'mid-terms'?