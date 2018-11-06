Media player
Video
US mid-term results: Watch BBC election night special
Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, as well as 36 state governors and countless state officials.
It is a crucial election for President Donald Trump, as his Republican Party currently controls both houses of Congress.
All 50 states and Washington DC went to the polls across six different time zones on election day.
06 Nov 2018
