Why do so many Americans not vote?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US mid-terms: Why do so many Americans not vote?

Fewer than half of voters turn out for most mid-term elections but apathy is not the only factor to blame.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Nov 2018