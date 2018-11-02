Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clocks go back: Why do we do it?
Clocks go back an hour on Sunday 4 November in the US, something countries around the world have been doing for more than a century.
Frankie McCamley looks at the historical, political and social reasons behind changing the clocks and the varying time zones around the world.
Produced and edited by Phoebe Frieze
02 Nov 2018
