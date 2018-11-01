Oprah: 'I don't want to run for president'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oprah Winfrey: 'I don't want to run for US president'

The US star has claimed that she has no interest in the White House, as she appeared at an event supporting Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign to be governor of Georgia.

Abrams is aiming to make history as America's first black female governor in next week's mid-term elections.

Both women stressed the importance of going out to vote, in honour of those who fought for their right to do so.

  • 01 Nov 2018
Go to next video: What America's 'Blexit' gets wrong about history