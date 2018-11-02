Media player
Changing faces of an innovative artist
Director John Waters is probably best known for movies Hairspray and Pink Flamingos but when he's not behind the camera, the Baltimore native is also an artist.
Not to anyone's surprise his works push the envelope - using photographs, sculptures and video. Over 160 pieces are now on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Produced and edited by Bill McKenna
Camera by Felicia Barr and Gene D'Andrea
Original music by Gene D'Andrea
02 Nov 2018
