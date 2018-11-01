Media player
Think the US election's fixed? Blame him
Why are so many people talking about Elbridge Gerry ahead of the US mid-term elections? Because he's the man who first re-drew election boundaries to suit his own party.
Video by Paul Organe
01 Nov 2018
