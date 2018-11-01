Media seen as enemy of people - Trump

Media player
Media seen as enemy of people - Donald Trump
Speaking at a rally in Florida ahead of next week's mid-term elections, US President Trump said a third of Americans believed that "fake news" media was "the enemy of the people".
He did not provide evidence for this.
Critics accuse him of fomenting violence by using extreme and divisive rhetoric against opponents, the media, immigrants and Muslims.
01 Nov 2018
