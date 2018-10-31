Media player
What America's 'Blexit' gets wrong about history
It's the latest political movement in the US - but what is 'Blexit'?
The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan and Anthony Zurcher explain what it gets wrong about the past and the present.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
31 Oct 2018
