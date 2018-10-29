'I'm broken and I can't pray'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pittsburgh shooting: 'I'm broken and I can't pray' - survivor

Rabbi Doris Dyen recounts the horror of arriving at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, just moments after the shooting started. Eleven people died on Saturday, in what is thought to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Oct 2018