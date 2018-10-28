Pittsburgh shooting: Crowds sing at vigil

Media player
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Crowds sing at vigil
Hundreds of people have taken part in an interfaith vigil in Pittsburgh following a gun attack on the Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 people.
People from across the US city lit candles and sang songs to remember the victims.
28 Oct 2018
