Community mourns synagogue attack
Eleven people have been killed, officials say, in a gun attack on a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The gunman, who opened fire as the Tree of Life synagogue held a service, was later taken into custody.

Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill community have spoken of their shock.

  • 27 Oct 2018
