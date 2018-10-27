US mail bomb suspect was "anti everything"

Media player
US mail bombs: Suspect Cesar Sayoc 'was anti everything'
Ex-bosses of US mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc have been painting very different pictures when asked about him.
The 56-year-old, who was arrested in Florida, faces five charges including mailing explosives and threatening ex-presidents.
Items have been sent in recent days to figures including ex-President Barack Obama and actor Robert de Niro.
The incidents come less than two weeks before the US mid-term elections, with politics highly polarised.
Read more: Man charged over US mail bombings
27 Oct 2018
