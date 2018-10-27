Why I need my 'emotional support' pig
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Meet my emotional support pig' 🐷

A woman in Indiana is fighting to keep a 160-pound (70kg) pig in her home.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Oct 2018