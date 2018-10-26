The young black Americans backing Trump
The young black Americans backing Trump

Young black conservatives wore Make America Great Again caps and chanted the president's name at the White House.

Mr Trump won just 8% of the African American vote in the 2016 presidential election and critics accuse him of stoking racial tensions.

But he told the activists that the black community was more interested in the economy than race.

