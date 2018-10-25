Bomb truck removes suspect package sent to De Niro
A specialist truck removes a suspect package sent to Robert De Niro

Police are investigating a suspect package that was delivered to actor Robert De Niro's restaurant in Tribeca, New York City. Similar packages have been sent to CNN and senior Democrats this week.

