'Stop the endless hostility'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump on media: 'Stop the endless hostility'

He was speaking after suspect parcels were sent to CNN and top Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Oct 2018