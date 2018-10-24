'Threats of any kind have no place in the US'
US President Donald Trump says the safety of the American people is his "highest and absolute priority", after suspected explosive devices were sent to a series of public figures, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

He said the packages were being inspected by explosives experts and a federal investigation was under way, and it would spare no resources or expense to bring the people responsible to justice.

  • 24 Oct 2018
