On America's trail of destruction
"Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, as he signed a new bill to tackle the country's opioid epidemic.
Authorities have seized enough fentanyl to kill every single American. It's a crisis that lines one major highway. These are the stories of Interstate-95.
Filmed and produced by Darren Conway, produced by Sarah Svoboda and edited by Franz Strasser
24 Oct 2018
