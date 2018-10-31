The horse racers with no saddle or helmets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indian Relay rallies Canada's First Nation communities

As if horse racing was not dangerous enough, these riders have no saddle or helmets - and they switch horses mid-race.

The so-called Indian Relay is a sport practised by members of Canada's First Nation communities, who say the horsemanship and skill involved keeps negative influences at bay.

  • 31 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Saving the spirit of Alberta's wild horses