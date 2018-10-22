Thousands of migrants reach Mexico
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands of caravan migrants reach Mexico

The mostly Honduran migrants have been travelling by foot for a week now. Despite initial efforts from Mexico to block them at the border with Guatemala, most have entered illegally by boat.

Aleem Maqbool reports.

Video be Angélica M Casas and Peter Murtaugh

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Migrants try to paddle into Mexico