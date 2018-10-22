Media player
Can a girl from the Bronx become the next K-pop star?
A training centre in New York has dance, vocal, acting and Korean language classes for aspiring K-pop stars.
BBC News went to Manhattan to meet some of the hopefuls who want to follow in the footsteps of BTS.
22 Oct 2018
