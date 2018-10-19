'This does not take away your guns'

Media player
Vermont Governor Phil Scott: 'I support the Second Amendment'
In April 2018, Vermont's Republican governor Phil Scott faced criticism when he signed a package of gun restrictions into law.
Among the measures in the legislation was a ban on bump stock devices, an increase in the the purchasing age for firearms to 21 and the expansion of background checks for gun purchases.
19 Oct 2018
