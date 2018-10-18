Pompeo gives Saudi Arabia 'few more days'

Media player
Pompeo: Saudi Arabia to get 'few more days' to produce Khashoggi report
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Saudi Crown Prince has given President Trump a personal commitment that its report will be transparent and fair.
Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, is under pressure to come up with answers after accusations that Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed by their officials.
18 Oct 2018
