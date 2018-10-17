Trump: 'Saudi Arabia is an ally'
Video

'Saudi Arabia is an ally and a tremendous purchaser'

US President Trump responds to questions about the US-Saudi relationship after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkey says Saudi officials killed the Washington Post writer, but the US president earlier cautioned against rushing to blame the country's leaders.

