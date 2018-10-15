Media player
President Trump given 'flat denial' by Saudi King over disappearance of journalist
The US president says Saudi Arabia's King Salman denied all knowledge of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen in Istanbul on 2 October.
The authorities in Istanbul believe he was murdered there by Saudi agents - claims Riyadh has dismissed as "lies".
15 Oct 2018
