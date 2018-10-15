Video

President Donald Trump has brushed off accusations he failed to treat Christine Blasey Ford with respect during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes.

The question was raised after the US president mocked the testimony of Prof Blasey Ford, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a campaign rally.

Mr Trump told CBS' Lesley Stahl: "Had I not made that speech, we would not have won."