Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Blasey Ford: 'She was treated with great respect'
President Donald Trump has brushed off accusations he failed to treat Christine Blasey Ford with respect during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes.
The question was raised after the US president mocked the testimony of Prof Blasey Ford, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a campaign rally.
Mr Trump told CBS' Lesley Stahl: "Had I not made that speech, we would not have won."
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45860138/trump-on-blasey-ford-she-was-treated-with-great-respectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window