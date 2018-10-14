Freed pastor prays with Trump

Video

A US pastor has met President Donald Trump at the White House after more than two years' detention in Turkey.

Andrew Brunson visited the White House following a case that has strained relations between the two countries.

Mr Brunson was arrested over alleged links to political groups. He and US officials insisted he was innocent of all charges.

While in the Oval Office, the pastor prayed for the president to be granted "supernatural wisdom" to carry out his plans.

Mr Trump went on to ask Mr Brunson who he voted for.