Was this the most ambitious photo project ever?
Edward S Curtis spent years living with Native American tribes to chronicle their lives, in what became a definitive work of vast proportions.

After taking more than 40,000 pictures over 30 years, he published the last of 20 volumes in 1930. Now one of them is up for sale.

  • 14 Oct 2018
