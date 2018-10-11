Storm Michael's trail of devastation
The third-strongest storm in recorded history to hit the mainland US has battered north-west Florida, flooding beach towns and snapping trees.

Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a category four storm with 155mph (250km/h) winds.

Two people, including a child, were killed by falling debris.

Having weakened to a tropical storm, Michael is on its way to the Carolinas.

