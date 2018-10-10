Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Michael: Category 4 storm nears Florida coast
Governor Rick Scott warns residents who stayed behind to seek shelter from what's expected to be the "most destructive storm" to hit Florida in a century.
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45817406/hurricane-michael-category-4-storm-nears-florida-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window