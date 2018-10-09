'Life-threatening hurricane' to hit Florida
Hurricane Michael may reach category three strength before it arrives in Florida, possibly on Wednesday, and will then move up the US East Coast.

Officials say it is a "life-threatening hurricane" and have ordered residents along the Florida gulf coast to evacuate.

