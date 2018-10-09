Media player
Trump apologises to Kavanaugh over 'lies'
President Donald Trump has apologised to his new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for what he described as a "campaign of lies" during the confirmation hearings.
He was referring to the acrimonious debate over Mr Kavanaugh's nomination, after sexual assault allegations were made against him.
He has denied the claims made by several women.
Last week, the FBI completed a report on sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Kavanaugh - but the findings have not been released to the public.
09 Oct 2018
